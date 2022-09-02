AGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
EFERT 83.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
EPCL 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.64%)
FCCL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
GGGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
GGL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
PRL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.8%)
TELE 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
TPL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
TPLP 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
TRG 90.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.52%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,259 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 15,525 Increased By 16.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 42,423 Decreased By -37 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,988 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US grains recover but on track for weekly fall

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2022 11:13am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures were set for a weekly fall, even as prices edged higher on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session amid mounting concerns about a global economic slowdown.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.8% to $8.01 a bushel as of 0342 GMT, but was down 0.5% for the week.

Soybeans gained 0.6% to $14.03 a bushel, but were down nearly 4% for the week. Meanwhile, corn was up 0.4% at $6.60-3/4 a bushel, and was down 0.5% on a weekly basis.

“Trading volumes have been slow this week as grains grind lower.

Technically the ag markets look exhausted and are due for a correction as we get into the thick of North Hemisphere harvest,“ said Craig Turner, a grain broker with StoneX, in a research note.

“The export market remains active with Japan buying 95,000 tonnes of milling wheat (27,000 from Canada) and South Korea buying 63,000 tonnes of Australia feed wheat.”

Japan, the world’s sixth-largest wheat importer, bought 95,497 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.

South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) also purchased about 63,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in a private deal on Wednesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Thursday.

Looking ahead, worries about shipments from the war-torn Ukraine could provide further support to grains futures.

CBOT corn may rise into $6.90-3/4 to $6.99-1/2 range

A cargo vessel carrying more than 3,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine drifted aground in Istanbul on Thursday, halting shipping on Turkey’s Bosphorus strait in the first such incident since a United Nations-brokered export deal in July.

Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, wheat, soyoil and soybean futures contracts on Thursday and were net even in soymeal futures, traders said.

Corn Chicago Board of Trade

Comments

1000 characters

US grains recover but on track for weekly fall

Intra-day update: Rupee sustains losses as US dollar strengthens globally

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

At least three killed as trailer runs over flood survivors in Badin

Petroleum levy on petrol jacked up by 87pc

US oil may test resistance at $88.33

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Bankrupt Sri Lanka’s deposed president ‘to return home’

WhatsApp bans 2.4 million Indian accounts in July

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

Read more stories