AGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
EFERT 83.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
EPCL 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.64%)
FCCL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
GGGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
GGL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
PRL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.8%)
TELE 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
TPL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
TPLP 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
TRG 90.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.52%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,259 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 15,525 Increased By 16.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 42,423 Decreased By -37 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,988 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei posts worst weekly loss in 3 months on rate angst

Reuters Published September 2, 2022 Updated September 2, 2022 12:17pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE/TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average marked its worst week in nearly three months on Friday, while the benchmark ended flat for the day, pulled down by concerns over aggressive interest rate hikes globally, with a weaker yen providing only a smidgen of comfort.

The Nikkei ended 0.04% lower at 27,650.84 and posted a 3.4% weekly decline, its worst loss since mid-June.

The broader Topix fell 0.27% to 1,930.17, after touching a six-week low of 1,926.05 earlier in the session.

The index lost 2.5% for this week. Market expectations for US interest rates have crept steadily higher - hurting appetite for stocks - since last week’s speech from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated his focus taming inflation above all.

“Many people in the equity markets, including Japan, now think that the upside is very limited, because of that (hawkish) stance of the Federal Reserve,” said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

Technology firms have faced a particular clobbering from the hawkish rate-hike view, making the sector the largest drag on the broader market on Friday.

Gaming company Nexon, which touched a six-month low after reporting quarterly earnings on Thursday, fell 3.06% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei. Shares of Trend Micro slipped 1.68% and lost more than 7% for the week, as the cybersecurity firm recoiled from a two-decade high scaled last month.

Department store operators J.Front Retailing and Isetan Mitsukoshi rose 2.06% and 1.99%, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, chip shares drag

Focus has shifted to US labour data due later on Friday, which if strong could reinforce expectations that the Fed hikes rates by a steep 75 basis points later in September, and on the currency market where the yen is wallowing at a 24-year low.

“Of course, a weakened yen has been helping the profits of the exporting companies,” said Sumitomo’s Kichikawa.

“But it’s not clear whether the yen weakness is positive for the economy and equity pricing in Japan because at the moment, Japan’s trade balance is in the negative territory.”

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei posts worst weekly loss in 3 months on rate angst

Intra-day update: Rupee sustains losses as US dollar strengthens globally

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

At least three killed as trailer runs over flood survivors in Badin

Petroleum levy on petrol jacked up by 87pc

US oil may test resistance at $88.33

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Bankrupt Sri Lanka’s deposed president ‘to return home’

WhatsApp bans 2.4 million Indian accounts in July

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

Read more stories