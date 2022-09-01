AGL 7.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
AVN 80.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
BOP 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
CNERGY 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
EFERT 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.13%)
EPCL 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.61%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FLYNG 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
GGGL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
HUMNL 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
MLCF 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
OGDC 82.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
PRL 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
TPL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.76%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
TRG 90.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.43%)
UNITY 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,265 Increased By 13.7 (0.32%)
BR30 15,540 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.04%)
KSE100 42,485 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,062 Increased By 58.6 (0.37%)
Sep 01, 2022
Tokyo stocks open lower

AFP Published 01 Sep, 2022 10:07am
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday extending US losses, with fears growing among investors that there will be no respite from Federal Reserve rate hikes aimed at tamping down inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.04 percent, or 291.67 points, at 27,799.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.80 percent, or 15.76 points, to 1,947.40.

Concern about further widening of US and Japanese rate policy saw the yen depreciate again against the greenback, hitting a fresh 24-year low.

The dollar stood at 139.48 yen in morning trade, against 138.97 yen seen Wednesday in New York.

“Investors are more and more inclined to avoid taking risks” following Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell’s comments last week that warned there will be no respite from interest rate hikes, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Japanese shares track Wall Street lower but post second monthly gain

Further fuelling concerns over the prolonged monetary tightening, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Wednesday that she sees the central bank raising interest rates above 4 percent by early next year.

Investors in Japan are also “likely to avoid aggressive trading” as they look ahead to jobs data, especially Friday’s all-important US government employment report, Okasan said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 0.89 percent to 5,512 yen, Sony Group slid 0.35 percent to 11,095 yen and Toyota plunged 2.06 percent to 2,058 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing also lost 1.34 percent to 80,850 yen.

Tokyo stocks

