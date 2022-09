HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged down at the start of the day Friday, extending selling on concerns about rising interest rates, with focus now on the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 percent, or 24.84 points, to 19,572.47.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.15 percent, or 4.66 points, to 3,189.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.26 percent, or 5.44 points, to 2,086.04.