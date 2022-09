HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished a tough week with more losses on Friday as investors nervously await the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.74 percent, or 145.22 points, to 19,452.09.

Hong Kong stocks end with big losses

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 1.50 points, to 3,186.48, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.44 percent, or 9.13 points, to 2,089.74.