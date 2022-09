HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell Thursday as global markets are battered by fears over central bank plans to hike interest rates, while news of another Covid lockdown in China’s Chengdu city added to the selling pressure.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.79 percent, or 357.08 points, to 19,597.31.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.54 percent, or 17.16 points, to 3,184.98. The Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange sank 0.74 percent, or 15.46 points, to 2,080.60.