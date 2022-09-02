Traffic rules: ITP again makes effective penalty point system

ISLAMABAD: Aimed at ensuring safe road environment in the city, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday again made effective penalty point system under which driving licences of traffic rules’ violators would be suspended after 10 violations of traffic rules.

According to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the ITP, a person’s driving licence is cancelled or suspended based on the number of points accumulated by them over a period of time because of the traffic offences or infringements committed by them in that period.

If seven points are deducted within one year, a warning will be issued to the driver and an amber alert message will be sent to the driver at the time of challan.

Similarly, on deducting 10 points, the driving license will be suspended for six months and a red alert signal will be given at the time of challan.

After deducting 15 points, the driving license will be suspended for one year. If a person dies in a driving accident, then the driver's license will be suspended until he is acquitted by the court.

If someone is injured during the accident, the driving license will be suspended for one year with a deduction of seven points.

The SOP says that if a driver is found driving a vehicle even after his license has been suspended, the period of suspension of his license will be doubled and his vehicle will be confiscated under section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance.

The challan officer will immediately inform the beat officer after receiving the alert on the Challan device who will execute the suspension of the Challan or impoundment of the vehicle as per SOP.

If any beat officer is negligent in implementing the SOP, departmental action will be taken against him, it says.

