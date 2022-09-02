AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
AVN 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
EFERT 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.01%)
EPCL 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
MLCF 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
OGDC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.59%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.65%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
TREET 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 15,509 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,460 Increased By 108.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,016 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Met Office issues outlook for Sept: ‘Downpours likely to trigger flash floods in Punjab, Kashmir, KP’

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2022 06:00am
A man wades through waist deep waters with his child while escaping floods in Risalpur, located in Nowshera District, in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province July 30, 2010. About 150 people have been killed by flashfloods and bad weather in Pakistan in the last week, with the country's northwest and Baluchistan provinces bearing the brunt of the storms, officials said on Thursday. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (PAKISTAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A man wades through waist deep waters with his child while escaping floods in Risalpur, located in Nowshera District, in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province July 30, 2010. About 150 people have been killed by flashfloods and bad weather in Pakistan in the last week, with the country's northwest and Baluchistan provinces bearing the brunt of the storms, officials said on Thursday. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (PAKISTAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Follow us

KARACHI: Albeit with a low probability, the weather is threatening to flood urban and rural parts of the country during September 2022, the Met Office said on Thursday.

In a weather outlook for September, it said that isolated heavy downpours may trigger flash floods in hilly areas of Punjab, Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said that the rainy weather is also expected to flood urban areas and plains in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “But the likelihood remains lower as per climatology of the forecast month,” the office pointed out.

Sufficient water for irrigation and power sector will be available, as rains may have a good impact on the growth and vegetation of Kharif crops during the month.

The country is expected to receive above normal rains. “Overall, a tendency for normal to above normal precipitation is likely over the country during September,” the Met Office said.

Above normal rainfall is expected in northeastern Punjab and Sindh. Most parts of Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan may see from normal to slightly above normal rains.

Gilgit-Baltistan and northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to witness a nearly normal rainfall, it said.

“Currently, La-Niña condition is prevailing and is likely to continue with weak intensity during September 2022, while the IOD condition is expected to remain in negative state,” the Met Office said.

It forecast scattered thunderstorms and rains with isolated heavy falls for the upper catchments of all the major rivers from Sept 4 to Sept 6. A medium- to high-intensity flood is likely to continue in the Indus downstream of Chashma, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

met office Rainfall flash floods Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Met Office issues outlook for Sept: ‘Downpours likely to trigger flash floods in Punjab, Kashmir, KP’

Import of onion, tomato given tax exemption

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

PM approves 10,000MW solar energy generation plan

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Deluged Sindh braces for more flooding

PM agrees to give NEECA back to Power Division

PL on petrol jacked up by 87pc

Aptma, US Cotton Council agree to explore investment chances

Read more stories