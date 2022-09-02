AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
Pakistan

From mid-June to middle of Aug: 30-year data shows country received 106pc more rains, says NDMA

Zaheer Abbasi Published 02 Sep, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been informed that there was an increase of 106 per cent in rainfall due to the monsoonal spell that began on 13th of June, 2022, according to 30-year records.

This was revealed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a summary prepared for the prime minister. Till 14th August 2022, there was unprecedented rainfall across Pakistan with an overall increase of 106 per cent, when compared to the past 30 years, according to the records.

These rains caused flash and urban floods in many parts of the country, resulting in the loss of lives and property.

The province of Balochistan suffered the most and on the directions of the prime minister, a committee led by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal was constituted to monitor and coordinate relief activities. The committee was also directed to study and recommend immediate relief for the flood affectees.

The committee after deliberation recommended to the prime minster for grant of immediate cash relief to flood affectees through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). The meeting suggested that it is not compensation for damages as it would be considered later on upon completion of a joint survey.

The meeting decided that cash relief through the BISP will be disbursed to affectees in areas declared calamity hit by respective provincial governments. The provincial governments will forward details of calamity hit notified areas to the NDMA on the format and the NDMA will share the details of calamity-hit notified areas with the BISP.

The meeting also recommended that the BISP will identify bottom 60 per cent population of affected notified tehsils with the help of National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) data and a tehsil-wise eligibility threshold will be determined for the identification of bottom 60 per cent. The payment will be made using biometric based payment mechanism through existing partner banks of the BISP. The meeting also proposed that special camps to be established by the BISP in consultation with provincial governments for the disbursement of cash grants to avoid any leakage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NDMA Shehbaz Sharif Ahsan iqbal BISP urban floods Floods in Pakistan

