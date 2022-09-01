AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
AVN 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
EFERT 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.01%)
EPCL 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
MLCF 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
OGDC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.59%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.65%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
TREET 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 15,509 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,460 Increased By 108.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,016 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Germany plans more LNG capacity as Russian gas dwindles

AFP Published 01 Sep, 2022 08:08pm
Follow us

FRANKFURT: Germany will charter a fifth floating liquefied natural gas terminal as it looks to wean itself off Russian pipeline imports and secure supplies for future winters, the economy ministry said Thursday.

The terminal for the import of LNG will be installed at the port of Wilhelmshaven on Germany’s northwest coast and is planned to come online at the end of 2023.

Germany has been scrambling to find new sources of gas as deliveries from Russia have dwindled in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The drying up of supplies via pipelines connecting Russia with Germany has sent prices for fuel and electricity soaring.

In response, the German government has fired up mothballed coal power plants, while evaluating a controversial extension to the lifetime of its nuclear power plants beyond the end of the year.

It has also launched an energy-saving drive ahead of winter.

Hungary says Russia to deliver more extra gas

“It is astonishing that we have reduced the dependence on Russian gas so quickly with the development of new infrastructure, compared to the decades it took to become dependent on Russia,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said at a press conference.

For future winters, the newly chartered floating terminal should fill the gap left by Russian gas imports, which covered 55 percent of Germany’s demand before the war.

The new unit, to be operated by a consortium including energy companies EON and Engie, is set to have a capacity of “at least five billion cubic meters per year”, according to the ministry.

The five government-chartered terminals have a total capacity of 25 billion cubic meters per year, with the first set to start pumping gas around the end of this year.

A further private project in Lubmin on Germany’s Baltic coast is set to have a capacity of 4.5 billion cubic meters per year, while another private terminal in Rostock is also in the works.

Together, the private and public projects will cover “about a third” of Germany’s total gas demand, according to the ministry.

In time, the government plans to convert the fifth terminal location in Wilhelmshaven to the importation of hydrogen – “provisionally from 2025”.

LNG Russia Russian gas Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Germany’s gas storage

Comments

1000 characters

Germany plans more LNG capacity as Russian gas dwindles

PM Shehbaz extends FCA exemption to consumers using 300 units of electricity

No proposal under consideration to import vegetables from India: FO

Alarming level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $113mn, now stand at $7.7bn

August's inflation reading in Pakistan hits 27.3%, highest in over 47 years

Third successive gain: IMF funds help rupee strengthen marginally against US dollar

PM Shehbaz greenlights 10,000 MW solar power projects

ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 12

Govt suspends duties/taxes on import of tomato, onion till Dec 31

COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of DI Khan, lauds resilience of local residents

Macron defends Russia dialogue to prepare ‘negotiated peace’

Read more stories