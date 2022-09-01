AGL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
Ukraine nuclear reactor shut down due to shelling, operator says

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2022 12:01pm
One of two operational reactors at Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant complex has been shut down due to Russian shelling, operator Energoatom said on Thursday.

“As a result of another mortar shelling by Russian … forces at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the emergency protection was activated and the operational fifth power unit was shut down,” Energoatom wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine on edge as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, nearby towns shelled

Energoatom added that “power unit No. 6 continues to work in the energy system of Ukraine” and is supplying electricity for the power plant’s own needs.

Russia Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

