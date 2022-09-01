AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Zaheer Abbasi Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety has sought approval of funds from the ECC of the Cabinet for budget requirement of the cash grant of flood affected areas as well as BISP obligation to release its first regular quarter tranche in the first week of September to meet the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deadlines.

Sources said that the meeting was informed that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is currently disbursing the funds under cash assistance to flood victims from its existing financial year’s allocation being Rs. 68 billion for the first quarter.

Keeping in view that BISP has to release its first regular quarter tranche in the first week of September to meet IMF deadlines and considering the budget, requirements of the cash grant of flood affected areas, it is being requested to the ECC that Rs. 103.125 billion may be released as Technical Supplement Grant (TSG) enabling BISP to carry out smooth disbursement operations.

The meeting was informed that the recent unprecedented rains have caused flash floods across a large area and resulted in loss of lives and properties. For an urgent response, a Committee was constituted on the directions of the Prime Minister which after deliberations recommended for immediate cash relief to flood victims through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Flood Relief Cash Assistance: BISP disburses over Rs6bn among 255,946 families

As per approval of the Prime Minster initial list of affected districts shared by the NDMA, BISP allowed to disburse approximately Rs. 28.32 billion to around 1.13 million families Rs. 25,000, per family from BISP’s budgetary allocation of current fiscal year, which was to be reimbursed by the Finance Division.

However, as per an updated list of affected districts shared by NDMA, BISP identified around 4.1 million beneficiaries in light of criteria approved by the Prime Minister which would be requiring a disbursement of approximately Rs. 103.12 billion, with possibility of disbursement in a few more districts, Tehsils or UCs in view of the evolving situation, in which case, BISP would request Finance Division for additional funds. In first phase, BISP has initiated disbursement process in Balochistan and disbursement in other provinces is also being initiated.

