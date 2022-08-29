AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Flood Relief Cash Assistance: BISP disburses over Rs6bn among 255,946 families

APP Published 29 Aug, 2022 07:13am

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over six billion rupees among 255,946 families under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance initiative.

On special Instructions of Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety/ Chairperson BISP Ms. Shazia Marri and with special coordination of State Bank of Pakistan, BISP’s partner banks payment centers are kept open on Sunday (holiday) for the smooth disbursement of payment to flood affectees in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

So far a total amount of Rs. 6,434,111,806 has been disbursed among 255,946 flood affected families under this programme.

Currently 38,930 affected families have received Rs. 984,007,726 in Balochistan; 154,860 families have received Rs. 3,888,417,506 in Sindh; 20,799 families have received Rs. 522,441,500 in KP and 41,357 families have received Rs. 1,039,245,074 in Punjab.

The administration of BISP has directed the concerned staffs who are present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.

The affected families can send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance program and upon receiving payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment.

A control Room has also been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments. People can visit BISP headquarters or contact at 051-9246312 from 08:00 AM to 07:00 PM for the assistance and other related information.

