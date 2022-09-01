AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
Pakistan

SIUT teams rush to flood-hit areas

Press Release Published 01 Sep, 2022 06:48am
KARACHI: The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), the country’s known tertiary medical care institution, has rushed two medical teams to the flood-affected areas to provide relief to vulnerable and affected population.

A full-fledged medical team based in Uthal of Lasbela district comprising doctors, specialists and paramedical staff with them attended patients and provided them treatment on the spot, said a statement on Wednesday.

Patients were mostly suffering from malaria, diarrhea, respiratory infection, fever, diabetes, blood pressure, trauma and gastrological disorders. Immediate medical cover was provided to them and required medicines were also distributed on the spot.

Another team with same composition of doctors, specialists and support staff has travelled in Sukkur and Larkana region.

Turn out of affected population in this region was massive. Most of the patients who reported were found suffering from dengue, skin ailments, high fever, anaemia and gastrological disorders.

SIUT has always responded whenever national calamities stuck the country. Teams were sent in 2010 floods and earthquake which rocked the country in 2005.

