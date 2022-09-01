Rehabilitation of flood victims: Punjab CM announces plan for giving soft loans

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced giving soft loans for rehabilitation of flood victims. The CM expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Baitussalam Welfare Trust (BWT), led by its chairman Maulana Abdul Sattar on Wednesday. In the meeting, a common action plan was agreed upon for the rehabilitation and resettlement of flood victims and the repair of damaged houses.

While noting that BWT was at the forefront of serving the flood victims, the CM appreciated that it would provide cement, bricks and other material for the construction of demolished houses in flood-hit areas. “The Punjab government has dispatched medical teams for the prevention of epidemics in the affected areas and medical support from BWT would also be welcomed,” he added.

On this occasion, he constituted a committee comprising Maulana Abdul Sattar, Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Hafiz Amaar Yasir, Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, PDMA DG, Huzaifa Rafiq and Salman Hamid, which will prepare a plan in collaboration with NWT for the rehabilitation of the flood victims and the repair of damaged houses.

Elahi stressed that employment opportunities be arranged for the flood victims without delay and added that in this regard, the BWT model will be beneficial. He vowed to continue relief and rehabilitation work in affected areas along with BWT, adding that the facility of dastarkhwan and educational institutions would also be established for the affectees.

“The BWT will also establish maternity care container clinics in the affected areas and different commodities, medicines and tents will be provided jointly,” he added. “The collaboration with BWT and Indus Hospital would be further promoted to benefit the people. Aid must reach the deserving people while the spirit of serving the affectees was commendable,” he added.

