Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (August 31, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan national
                  Quetta         Oil            Shipping Corp.     29-08-2022
B-1               Sea            Disc           East Wind          31-08-2022
                  Ploeg          Chemical       Shipping Co.
B-3/B-2           Kmarin         Disc           Posidon            12-08-2022
                   Singapore     Wheat          Pvt. Ltd
B-4               Golden         Disc Soya      Ocean              21-08-2022
                  Cecilie        Bean Seeds     Services
B-5               Aliki          Disc           Bulk Shipping      10-08-2022
                  Force           Wheat          Agencies
B-6/B-7           Safeen         Disc Load      Feeder             30-08-2022
                  Pearl          Container      Logistic
B-10/B-11         Auzonia        Load           Crystal Sea        16-08-2022
                                 Cement         Services
B-11/B-12         Nicholas       Disc           Bulk Shipping      29-08-2022
                                 SOP            Agencies
B-13/B-14         Forli          Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                                 Cargo          Logistic           30-08-2022
B-14/B-15         BBG            Disc Palm      Indus Shipping     27-08-2022
                  Ocean          Kernel Expeller  Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Lion           Load Rice      Balochisan         26-08-2022
                                                Shipping Co.
B-20/B-21         Arman 10       Load Rice      Trade Link         30-08-2022
                                                International
B-21              Hilda          Load Rice      Balochistan        29-08-2022
                                                Shipping Co.
B-24/B-25         Atlantis       Disc Palm      Marine             28-08-2022
                  Unity          Alpine         Services
                                 Kernel Expeller
B-29/B-28         Msc            Disc Load      Msc Agency         30-08-2022
                  Malin          Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-1           Gentle         Disc           Posidon            30-08-2022
                  Sea            Wheat          Pvt. Ltd
Saptl-4           TS             Disc Load      Sharaf Shipping    31-08-2022
                  Dubai          Container      Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Malin         31-08-2022     Disc. Load                        Msc Agency
                                 Container                           Pakistan
M.T Quetta        31-08-2022     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                               Shipping Corp.
Sea Ploeg         01-09-2022     Disc. Chemical                     East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Wide Hotel        31-08-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Sea Wolf          31-08-2022     D/L Container                     Teade Link
                                                                International
Butinah           31-08-2022     D/52150 Rock                        WMA Ship
                                 Phosphate                      Care Services
Prince 4          31-08-2022     L12000 Cement                  Bulk Shipping
                                                                     Agencies
Xin Hong          01-09-2022     D/L Container                          Cosco
Kong                                                           Shipping Lines
Akij Noble        01-09-2022     L/55000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Sky Globe         01-09-2022     D/47000                       Ocean Services
                                 Rapessed                            Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen
Prestige          31-08-2022     Container Ship                             -
Western           31-08-2022     Clinkers                                   -
Santiago
Osaka             31-08-2022     Container Ship                             -
Bay Spirit        31-08-2022     Container Ship                             -
M.T Karachi       31-08-2022     Tanker                                     -
Ningbo
 Express          31-08-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              RHL            Steel          Asia            Aug. 30, 2022
                  Martha         coil           Marine
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Ionic          Coal           Alpine          Aug. 29, 2022
                  Unicorn
PIBT              Pacific        Coal           GSA             Aug. 26, 2022
                  Achievement
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Antares        Soya           Sea             Aug. 30, 2022
                                 bean           Trade
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC             Aug. 30, 2022
                  India                          Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Raysut         Gasoline       Alpine          Aug. 29, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Super          Wheat          Water           Aug. 28, 2022
                  Trader                        Link
FAP               Danny          Rice           Ocean           Aug. 28, 2022
                  Boy                           Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Segull         LPG            M               Aug. 28, 2022
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              LPG            M                              Aug. 28, 2022
Serenity Gas                     International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Seletar           Containers     GAC                            Aug. 31, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Serenity
 Gas              LPG            M.International                Aug. 31, 2022
Segull            LPG            M.International                            -
Antares           Soyabean       Sea Trade                                  -
Danny Boy         Rice           Ocean Services                             -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Irenes Ray        Containers     GAC                            Aug. 31, 2022
Star
Chalenger         Coal           Alpine                                     -
SW Cap
Ferrat            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Wawasan
Topaz             Chemical       Alpine                                     -
Gas Athena        LPG            M.International            Waiting for barth
Chang
Hang Run
Hai               Coal           Wilhemsen                                  -
Kobayashi
 Maru             Soyabean       Ocean Service                              -
BBG Baise         Coal           East Wind                                  -
Helena K          Coal           Swift Shipping                             -
Pacific Pride     Coal           GSA                                        -
FSM               LPG            Ship Shape                                 -
Anny
Petrakis          Wheat          PNSC                                       -
Nord
Neptune           Gas oil        Wilhelmsen                                 -
Stolt Glory       Chemical       Asia Marine                                -
Ardmore
 Engineer         Mogas          Alpine++                                   -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Safeen
Pearl             Containers     GAC                            Aug. 31, 2022
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

