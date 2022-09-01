KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (August 31, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan national
Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. 29-08-2022
B-1 Sea Disc East Wind 31-08-2022
Ploeg Chemical Shipping Co.
B-3/B-2 Kmarin Disc Posidon 12-08-2022
Singapore Wheat Pvt. Ltd
B-4 Golden Disc Soya Ocean 21-08-2022
Cecilie Bean Seeds Services
B-5 Aliki Disc Bulk Shipping 10-08-2022
Force Wheat Agencies
B-6/B-7 Safeen Disc Load Feeder 30-08-2022
Pearl Container Logistic
B-10/B-11 Auzonia Load Crystal Sea 16-08-2022
Cement Services
B-11/B-12 Nicholas Disc Bulk Shipping 29-08-2022
SOP Agencies
B-13/B-14 Forli Disc General Legend Shipping &
Cargo Logistic 30-08-2022
B-14/B-15 BBG Disc Palm Indus Shipping 27-08-2022
Ocean Kernel Expeller Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Lion Load Rice Balochisan 26-08-2022
Shipping Co.
B-20/B-21 Arman 10 Load Rice Trade Link 30-08-2022
International
B-21 Hilda Load Rice Balochistan 29-08-2022
Shipping Co.
B-24/B-25 Atlantis Disc Palm Marine 28-08-2022
Unity Alpine Services
Kernel Expeller
B-29/B-28 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 30-08-2022
Malin Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-1 Gentle Disc Posidon 30-08-2022
Sea Wheat Pvt. Ltd
Saptl-4 TS Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 31-08-2022
Dubai Container Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Malin 31-08-2022 Disc. Load Msc Agency
Container Pakistan
M.T Quetta 31-08-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp.
Sea Ploeg 01-09-2022 Disc. Chemical East Wind
Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Wide Hotel 31-08-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Sea Wolf 31-08-2022 D/L Container Teade Link
International
Butinah 31-08-2022 D/52150 Rock WMA Ship
Phosphate Care Services
Prince 4 31-08-2022 L12000 Cement Bulk Shipping
Agencies
Xin Hong 01-09-2022 D/L Container Cosco
Kong Shipping Lines
Akij Noble 01-09-2022 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Pvt. Ltd
Sky Globe 01-09-2022 D/47000 Ocean Services
Rapessed Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen
Prestige 31-08-2022 Container Ship -
Western 31-08-2022 Clinkers -
Santiago
Osaka 31-08-2022 Container Ship -
Bay Spirit 31-08-2022 Container Ship -
M.T Karachi 31-08-2022 Tanker -
Ningbo
Express 31-08-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 RHL Steel Asia Aug. 30, 2022
Martha coil Marine
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Ionic Coal Alpine Aug. 29, 2022
Unicorn
PIBT Pacific Coal GSA Aug. 26, 2022
Achievement
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Antares Soya Sea Aug. 30, 2022
bean Trade
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC Aug. 30, 2022
India Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Raysut Gasoline Alpine Aug. 29, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Super Wheat Water Aug. 28, 2022
Trader Link
FAP Danny Rice Ocean Aug. 28, 2022
Boy Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Segull LPG M Aug. 28, 2022
International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL LPG M Aug. 28, 2022
Serenity Gas International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Seletar Containers GAC Aug. 31, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Serenity
Gas LPG M.International Aug. 31, 2022
Segull LPG M.International -
Antares Soyabean Sea Trade -
Danny Boy Rice Ocean Services -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Irenes Ray Containers GAC Aug. 31, 2022
Star
Chalenger Coal Alpine -
SW Cap
Ferrat Palm oil Alpine -
Wawasan
Topaz Chemical Alpine -
Gas Athena LPG M.International Waiting for barth
Chang
Hang Run
Hai Coal Wilhemsen -
Kobayashi
Maru Soyabean Ocean Service -
BBG Baise Coal East Wind -
Helena K Coal Swift Shipping -
Pacific Pride Coal GSA -
FSM LPG Ship Shape -
Anny
Petrakis Wheat PNSC -
Nord
Neptune Gas oil Wilhelmsen -
Stolt Glory Chemical Asia Marine -
Ardmore
Engineer Mogas Alpine++ -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Safeen
Pearl Containers GAC Aug. 31, 2022
=============================================================================
