Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (August 31, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan national Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. 29-08-2022 B-1 Sea Disc East Wind 31-08-2022 Ploeg Chemical Shipping Co. B-3/B-2 Kmarin Disc Posidon 12-08-2022 Singapore Wheat Pvt. Ltd B-4 Golden Disc Soya Ocean 21-08-2022 Cecilie Bean Seeds Services B-5 Aliki Disc Bulk Shipping 10-08-2022 Force Wheat Agencies B-6/B-7 Safeen Disc Load Feeder 30-08-2022 Pearl Container Logistic B-10/B-11 Auzonia Load Crystal Sea 16-08-2022 Cement Services B-11/B-12 Nicholas Disc Bulk Shipping 29-08-2022 SOP Agencies B-13/B-14 Forli Disc General Legend Shipping & Cargo Logistic 30-08-2022 B-14/B-15 BBG Disc Palm Indus Shipping 27-08-2022 Ocean Kernel Expeller Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Lion Load Rice Balochisan 26-08-2022 Shipping Co. B-20/B-21 Arman 10 Load Rice Trade Link 30-08-2022 International B-21 Hilda Load Rice Balochistan 29-08-2022 Shipping Co. B-24/B-25 Atlantis Disc Palm Marine 28-08-2022 Unity Alpine Services Kernel Expeller B-29/B-28 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 30-08-2022 Malin Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-1 Gentle Disc Posidon 30-08-2022 Sea Wheat Pvt. Ltd Saptl-4 TS Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 31-08-2022 Dubai Container Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Msc Malin 31-08-2022 Disc. Load Msc Agency Container Pakistan M.T Quetta 31-08-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp. Sea Ploeg 01-09-2022 Disc. Chemical East Wind Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Wide Hotel 31-08-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Sea Wolf 31-08-2022 D/L Container Teade Link International Butinah 31-08-2022 D/52150 Rock WMA Ship Phosphate Care Services Prince 4 31-08-2022 L12000 Cement Bulk Shipping Agencies Xin Hong 01-09-2022 D/L Container Cosco Kong Shipping Lines Akij Noble 01-09-2022 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd Sky Globe 01-09-2022 D/47000 Ocean Services Rapessed Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Safeen Prestige 31-08-2022 Container Ship - Western 31-08-2022 Clinkers - Santiago Osaka 31-08-2022 Container Ship - Bay Spirit 31-08-2022 Container Ship - M.T Karachi 31-08-2022 Tanker - Ningbo Express 31-08-2022 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 RHL Steel Asia Aug. 30, 2022 Martha coil Marine MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Ionic Coal Alpine Aug. 29, 2022 Unicorn PIBT Pacific Coal GSA Aug. 26, 2022 Achievement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Antares Soya Sea Aug. 30, 2022 bean Trade ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC Aug. 30, 2022 India Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Raysut Gasoline Alpine Aug. 29, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Super Wheat Water Aug. 28, 2022 Trader Link FAP Danny Rice Ocean Aug. 28, 2022 Boy Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Segull LPG M Aug. 28, 2022 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL LPG M Aug. 28, 2022 Serenity Gas International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Seletar Containers GAC Aug. 31, 2022 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Serenity Gas LPG M.International Aug. 31, 2022 Segull LPG M.International - Antares Soyabean Sea Trade - Danny Boy Rice Ocean Services - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Irenes Ray Containers GAC Aug. 31, 2022 Star Chalenger Coal Alpine - SW Cap Ferrat Palm oil Alpine - Wawasan Topaz Chemical Alpine - Gas Athena LPG M.International Waiting for barth Chang Hang Run Hai Coal Wilhemsen - Kobayashi Maru Soyabean Ocean Service - BBG Baise Coal East Wind - Helena K Coal Swift Shipping - Pacific Pride Coal GSA - FSM LPG Ship Shape - Anny Petrakis Wheat PNSC - Nord Neptune Gas oil Wilhelmsen - Stolt Glory Chemical Asia Marine - Ardmore Engineer Mogas Alpine++ - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Safeen Pearl Containers GAC Aug. 31, 2022 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022