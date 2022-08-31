AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day at GHQ postponed: ISPR

  • Decision taken in solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 06:43pm
Follow us

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Wednesday that the main ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day at the military's General Headquarters (GHQ) on September 6 has been postponed.

In a Twitter post, the military's media wing said that the decision was taken in "solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan."

The statement added that "Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods."

Floods caused by record-breaking torrential rains have devastated the north and south of the country, affecting over 33 million while causing large-scale infrastructural damage.

The millions of people affected by the floods face major health hazards including potentially deadly diseases such as malaria and dengue fever, the WHO warned in a statement Tuesday.

Sindh province, in Pakistan's south, has been hit particularly hard, with vast swathes of land under water and many villagers forced to head to large cities for shelter, food aid, and medical assistance.

Flood emergency: UN announces flash appeal for $160m to assist Pakistan

On Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a flash appeal for $160 million to support the Pakistan government's flood relief efforts.

Speaking at an event hosted by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), he said “these funds will provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection, and health support.”

The rains that began in June have unleashed the worst flooding in more than a decade, washing away swathes of vital crops and damaging or destroying more than a million homes.

Authorities and charities are struggling to accelerate aid delivery to more than 33 million people affected, a challenging task in areas cut off because roads and bridges have been washed away.

ISPR Balochistan floods Floods in Pakistan military media wing

Comments

1000 characters

Ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day at GHQ postponed: ISPR

Flood rescue and relief: ADB approves $3 million grant for Pakistan

Imports from India: decision to be taken after evaluating supply situation, says Miftah

Sigh of relief: Nepra approves Rs3.63 per unit cut in KE tariff

Contempt case: IHC asks Imran Khan to submit another reply in 7 days

4.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Balochistan’s Kalat area

Oil prices fall 3% on recession fears

Amreli Steels, Bolan Castings halt production amid flood disruptions

Gas reserves discovered in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tal block

India GDP surges 13.5% on pandemic rebound, despite headwinds

Read more stories