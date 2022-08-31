AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

A year into Taliban rule, ICC prosecutors seek resumed Afghan war crimes probe

Reuters Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 06:31pm
Follow us

THE HAGUE: A year into the Taliban's rule, war crimes prosecutors in The Hague have urged judges to rule promptly on their request to resume investigations into atrocities in Afghanistan and warn that crimes are continuing, court documents showed.

The International Criminal Court's Afghanistan investigation has been on hold for more than two years. In March 2020 the previous Afghan government had asked it to be suspended while they investigated suspected war crimes themselves.

In documents released on ICC's website this week and dated Aug. 26, prosecutor Karim Khan argued Afghanistan's request to suspend the probe should be rejected, citing a lack of effort by authorities there to pursue justice in domestic courts.

Taliban celebrate anniversary of foreign troop withdrawal

He said the Taliban "have not continued, cannot continue and do not intend to continue the relevant investigations and prosecutions" that formed the basis of the request for suspension by the ousted government.

"To the contrary, the available information suggests that serious crimes within the jurisdiction of the court (...) continue to be committed," he added, urging judges to allow the probe the be "promptly resumed".

In September last year, Khan already announced he would ask judges to resume the probe into crimes by the Taliban and ISIS-K. He added prosecutors would "deprioritize" looking into suspected crimes by U.S. forces and Afghan government troops.

World ‘must not forget’ Afghan women and children: UN

In July, the UN mission in Afghanistan said that the ruling Taliban were responsible for extrajudicial killings, torture, arbitrary arrests and inhumane punishments in the months since they toppled the previous government and seized power after Washington's withdrawal from the country.

There is no set deadline for judges to rule on the prosecution's request to resume the ICC investigation.

Icc Afghanistan Taliban Afghan Taliban International Criminal Court

Comments

1000 characters

A year into Taliban rule, ICC prosecutors seek resumed Afghan war crimes probe

Flood rescue and relief: ADB approves $3 million grant for Pakistan

Imports from India: decision to be taken after evaluating supply situation, says Miftah

Sigh of relief: Nepra approves Rs3.63 per unit cut in KE tariff

Contempt case: IHC asks Imran Khan to submit another reply in 7 days

4.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Balochistan’s Kalat area

Oil prices fall 3% on recession fears

Amreli Steels, Bolan Castings halt production amid flood disruptions

Gas reserves discovered in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tal block

Ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day at GHQ postponed: ISPR

India GDP surges 13.5% on pandemic rebound, despite headwinds

Read more stories