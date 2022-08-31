AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkey’s economy grew 7.6% in Q2 driven by domestic demand, exports

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2022 03:27pm
Follow us

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s economy grew 7.6% year-on-year in the second quarter as expected, extending a hot streak on strong domestic demand and exports, according to data on Wednesday, though economic activity was seen slowing through year end as demand cools.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.1% compared with the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s economic plan prioritises growth, employment, investment and exports, driven by a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts that sparked a currency crisis and inflationary spiral late last year.

Rising prices helped drive spending while the falling lira helped drive exports.

Exports of goods and services increased by 16.4% in the second quarter compared with a year ago in the chained linked volume index, while such imports increased by 5.8%.

Household consumption added 13.6 percentage points to growth and foreign demand raised it by 2.7 points, according to bankers’ calculations.

Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said measures to support households in the face of soaring inflation helped prop up consumer spending.

“Robust growth in the first half of this year, high global energy prices and policies to shield households from the surge in inflation mean that inflation will become entrenched and the current account deficit will remain wide,” he said in a note.

financial sector growth

The financial and insurance sector led growth, expanding 26.6%, followed by the services sector at 18.1% and professional and administrative support services at 11%.

The industrial sector expanded 7.8%. Banks’ profits soared this year as they continued to lend with rates much higher than the central bank’s one-week repo rate, which it uses to fund the market.

The banking sector’s net profit in the first seven months of the year stood at 207.9 billion lira ($11.4 billion), up 417.2% from the same period last year, data showed on Monday. Banks’ net interest income surged 216% in the same period.

Turkey’s central bank shocks with 100-pt rate cut despite soaring inflation

The central bank unveiled new required bond holdings for lenders last week aiming to bring the rates on corporate loans closer to its policy rate, while consumer loans and mortgages are offered at very high rates.

In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have expanded 7.5% in the second quarter with full-year growth seen at 4%.

Despite inflation running at 80%, the central bank cut its policy rate by 100 basis points in August to 13%. It cited indications of a slowdown in the third quarter, adding that momentum in industrial production and a positive trend in employment must be maintained.

Economists also see growth falling in the second half of the year due to a downward trend in domestic and foreign demand, led by an expected slowdown in Turkey’s largest trade partners.

Last year, Turkey’s economy bounced back strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic and grew a revised 11.4%, its highest rate in a decade.

Annual growth in the first quarter of 2022 was revised to 7.5% from 7.3%, data showed on Wednesday.

Turkey gdp Turkey's economy

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey’s economy grew 7.6% in Q2 driven by domestic demand, exports

Imports from India: decision to be taken after evaluating supply situation, says Miftah

Sigh of relief: Nepra approves Rs3.63 per unit cut in KE tariff

Contempt case: IHC asks Imran Khan to submit another reply in 7 days

Oil prices fall on recession fears

PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to US for $30m aid

Gas reserves discovered in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tal block

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan

'Burning with pain': Pakistan floods threaten major health crisis

ECC decides to boost strategic reserves of wheat

Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

Read more stories