AGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 79.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
BOP 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.16%)
EPCL 60.25 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (3.36%)
FCCL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.19%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.43%)
FLYNG 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
MLCF 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.31%)
OGDC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.22%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
TELE 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.27%)
WAVES 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 30.7 (0.73%)
BR30 15,394 Increased By 152.3 (1%)
KSE100 42,274 Increased By 79.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,982 Increased By 54.8 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022
World

India to replace ‘colonial’ naval flag

AFP Published 31 Aug, 2022 12:42pm
NEW DELHI: India will unfurl a new naval flag that retires a British colonial symbol to mark the formal debut of the country’s first locally built aircraft carrier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office said.

The current ensign features a prominent cross of Saint George, the national flag of England and a legacy from India’s nine decades as a crown dependency, which ended with independence in 1947.

Modi will reveal the new design Friday in southern Kerala state at the commissioning of the Vikrant, which his office touted as “a significant step” for military self-reliance.

“During the event, the PM will also unveil the new naval ensign, doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage,” his office said in a Tuesday statement.

The Saint George cross has been a feature of the naval ensign since 1928, except for a brief spell between 2001 and 2004, when the Hindu nationalist government of the time replaced it with a blue Indian Navy crest.

Ambani commits $25bn to launch 5G in India

It was reintroduced after complaints by service members that the crest could not be easily spotted against the colour of the sky and the ocean, local media reports said.

The Vikrant enters service alongside a smaller aircraft carrier bought second-hand from Russia, which has long been a major arms supplier to New Delhi.

Modi’s government has sought to wean the country off its dependency on foreign military purchases and build a domestic defence hardware industry.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi colonial naval flag

