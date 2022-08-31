AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
Bilawal’s appeal generates ‘Rs1.03trn aid in one hour’

Published 31 Aug, 2022
KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s appeal managed to generate huge assistance of Rs1.03 trillion from the member countries of the United Nations within one hour. The United States of America on the appeal of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari gave Pakistan Rs6.5 billion aid.

On his appeal, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, World Health Organization, UNICEF, Red Crescent, and member countries of the UN showed a positive response. After his appeal China, Turkiye, USA, UK, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE and other countries announced immediate assistance.

Flash floods: Bilawal hopes financial institutions to take economic fallout into account

On the appeal of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the UN member countries besides cash assistance also announced to send tents, medicines, edibles and other relief goods. However, the announcements from different UN member countries on the appeal of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were continuing for the flood affectees of Pakistan till filing this story.

