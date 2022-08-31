Blinken aide due next month

ISLAMABAD: The US Department of States Counsellor, Derek Chollet, plans to visit Pakistan from September 7-9, 2022, official sources told Business Recorder.

Derek is ranked at the level of Under Secretary (above AS- level) and is a direct advisor to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Derek’s visit to Pakistan is significant for setting a road map for future engagements and to share developments on residual issues with the US.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has initiated preparations for Chollet’s visit and plans to hold an inter-ministerial meeting to seek inputs to make the visit result-oriented with concrete and substantial deliverables.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives to nominate an officer well-versed in issues relevant to Pakistan’s engagements with the U.S. in their respective domains, to attend the meeting at MoFA with Director General (Americas).

Insiders claim that the visit of Derek may pave the way for meetings between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and U.S officials during the former’s official visit to New York next month to address the United Nations.

The Advisor to U.S Secretary of State will also have comprehensive discussions on issues related to trade, investment, energy, and defence with respect to Afghanistan.

