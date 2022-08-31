CM, Moonis congratulate Imran on successful telethon

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on the successful holding of the telethon while the CM apprised Khan about the rehabilitation plan for the flood victims.

As per the details shared by a Punjab government’s spokesperson here on Tuesday, the CM and Moonis Elahi met chairman Khan in Islamabad and discussed matters of mutual interest as well as the prevailing political situation.

On this occasion, the CM said that he salutes the spirit of the nation, especially the expatriate Pakistanis; “the nation has responded to the call of the PTI Chairman and the successful outcome proves that people have unwavering faith in his leadership”.

“Imran Khan is the son of the soil, who has come up to the expectations of the nation. It is sanguine that he took the initiative to collect funds for the rehabilitation of people in need. His intention is good and his direction is right,” he added.

