AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
ANL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.54%)
BOP 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
EFERT 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.04%)
EPCL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.89%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.13%)
OGDC 81.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
PAEL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.29%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.78%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.37%)
BR30 15,242 Decreased By -349.4 (-2.24%)
KSE100 42,195 Decreased By -309.1 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -162.6 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM seeks global support to deal with flood crisis

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the international community to come forward and help Pakistan at this difficult and challenging time of floods.

The premier while briefing the international media persons on Tuesday stated that the global community should stand with Pakistan today.

“We are dealing with a situation that I have not seen in my entire life,” he said.

“At this point, we are providing tents, mosquito sheets, and other things to flood victims and some countries have started sending important items through rail transportation and the first batch would arrive from Istanbul today (Wednesday),” the prime minister said.

Other countries are providing cash and kind and the people of Pakistan and the government are grateful to them, he said, adding that “we need immediate help from the global community.

Today we have troubled you to give you a presentation as to what is the situation today what relief efforts are being undertaken by the federal and provincial governments as well as the armed forces.

He said dozens of helicopters are in action and boats are roaming around through shallow and deep water, taking people to safe places and providing them food and other items.

All this is being done but this is needed to be done at a much bigger scale for which global support is needed.

The prime minister also mentioned about “National Flood Response and Coordination Centre” established on Monday to deal with the flood situation in the country and to rehabilitate the victims.

The prime minister said that it would not only coordinate with the provincial governments and the other stakeholders but would also coordinate with donors and stated that he assured that every penny of funds would be spend in a very transparent manner and there would be no wastage at all or patronage or political influential would be allowed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif floods flood victims Floods in Pakistan flood crisis

Comments

1000 characters

PM seeks global support to deal with flood crisis

Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

Import and supply of flood goods: FBR gives ST, WHT, FED exemptions

Opening of L/Cs: PPIB urges SBP to facilitate IPPs

UN appeals for $160.3m: ‘Pakistan is awash in sufferings’

US announces $30m aid

Thar power plant to start operations soon: Dastgir

Paper price hike: merchants, publishers, others fuming

First half of Sept: Cut in oil prices expected

Bilawal’s appeal generates ‘Rs1.03trn aid in one hour’

Blinken aide due next month

Read more stories