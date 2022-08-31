PM seeks global support to deal with flood crisis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the international community to come forward and help Pakistan at this difficult and challenging time of floods.

The premier while briefing the international media persons on Tuesday stated that the global community should stand with Pakistan today.

“We are dealing with a situation that I have not seen in my entire life,” he said.

“At this point, we are providing tents, mosquito sheets, and other things to flood victims and some countries have started sending important items through rail transportation and the first batch would arrive from Istanbul today (Wednesday),” the prime minister said.

Other countries are providing cash and kind and the people of Pakistan and the government are grateful to them, he said, adding that “we need immediate help from the global community.

Today we have troubled you to give you a presentation as to what is the situation today what relief efforts are being undertaken by the federal and provincial governments as well as the armed forces.

He said dozens of helicopters are in action and boats are roaming around through shallow and deep water, taking people to safe places and providing them food and other items.

All this is being done but this is needed to be done at a much bigger scale for which global support is needed.

The prime minister also mentioned about “National Flood Response and Coordination Centre” established on Monday to deal with the flood situation in the country and to rehabilitate the victims.

The prime minister said that it would not only coordinate with the provincial governments and the other stakeholders but would also coordinate with donors and stated that he assured that every penny of funds would be spend in a very transparent manner and there would be no wastage at all or patronage or political influential would be allowed.

