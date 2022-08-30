AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
ANL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.54%)
BOP 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
EFERT 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.04%)
EPCL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.89%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.13%)
OGDC 81.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
PAEL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.29%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.78%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.37%)
BR30 15,242 Decreased By -349.4 (-2.24%)
KSE100 42,195 Decreased By -309.1 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -162.6 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares snap 5-day losses as industrials gain

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2022 05:22pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares settled higher on Tuesday after five straight sessions of fall, helped by gains in industrial and communication services stocks.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was up 1.52% at 8,865.40.

Sri Lanka’s talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a bailout package have made solid progress, its president said on Tuesday, as he presented an interim budget aimed at boosting revenue and mending the country’s battered finances.

Sri Lankan officials hope the budget will be followed by a preliminary, staff-level agreement with the IMF for a loan package worth between $2 billion and $3 billion.

Meanwhile, Japan’s finance minister, Shunichi Suzuki, said on Tuesday the country will coordinate with other creditors to resolve Sri Lanka’s deepening financial crisis.

Sri Lankan shares fall for fifth session as industrials decline

On the CSE All-Share index, trading volume rose to 81.3 million shares from 51.3 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka Telecom Plc and John Keells Holdings Plc were the top performers on the index, climbing 21% and 2.9%, respectively.

The equity market turnover rose to 1.81 billion rupees ($5.02 million) from 1.25 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 260.4 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.79 billion rupees worth of shares, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares snap 5-day losses as industrials gain

Rupee registers 0.82% gain following IMF programme revival

'Third' of Pakistan under water as flood aid efforts gather pace

IMF programme revival offers pathway to reorient Pakistan’s economy: PM

Development budget being reviewed in light of flood relief efforts: Ahsan Iqbal

Oil falls by over $3 on inflation woes, Iraq exports

COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of Swat, meets people rescued by army: ISPR

Nowshera on alert: NDMA forecasts high flooding along River Kabul

Indus Motor Company again announces shutdown of plant from Sep 1 to Sep 16

Pakistani e-commerce platform PriceOye announces $7.9mn in seed funding

With net worth of $137bn, India's Gautam Adani becomes world's third-richest person

Read more stories