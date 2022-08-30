Asia fuel oil: Cash premiums see slight fall

SINGAPORE: Asia’s fuel oil cash premiums declined slightly on Monday amid largely thin trade, while the market structure for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) and high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) also held relatively steady from the previous week.

The 0.5% VLSFO cash differential fell for eight consecutive sessions to a premium of $8.47 per tonne over Singapore quotes on Monday. There were no firm bids for the product, while a few offers continued to emerge as with previous days.

Front-month timespreads for 0.5% VLSFO also held stable from last week, with the September/October timespread at a backwardation of $13.75 per tonne at the Asia close (0830 GMT).

Meanwhile, the HSFO market was also range bound from the previous week. The 380-cst HSFO cash differential in Asia dipped 5 cents to a premium of $4.06 per tonne on Monday, while its front-month timespread was stable at a backwardation of $6.25 per tonne.