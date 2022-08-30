Signify Company Profile

TEXT: Number one in connected, LED and conventional lighting

Signify is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our energy efficient lighting products, systems and services enable our customers to enjoy a superior quality of light, and make people’s lives safer and more comfortable, businesses more productive and cities more livable. With 2020 sales of EUR 6.5 billion, approximately 39,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries, we’re unlocking the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world.

Our innovation leadership

Innovation is in our DNA. From the dawn of the electric light, we’ve pioneered many of the breakthroughs in our industry. It was our scientists that developed the first 60W replacement LED light bulb as well as the world’s most energy efficient light bulb.

This tradition continues to guide us

We challenge ourselves daily to better serve our customers with ground breaking innovations - from ‘light recipes’ that increase the quality and yield of different vegetables, to lights that give you fast internet connectivity via Li-Fi. Yet we don’t do this in isolation. Our policy of ‘Open Innovation’ sees us partner with some of the world’s top universities, institutes and start.

Our offers

The future of light

We’ve led the lighting industry with innovations that serve professional and consumer markets for more than 127 years. We provide our customers with high-quality lighting products, systems and services that unlock the extraordinary potential of light

For professionals

Energy-efficient LED lighting and smart lighting control minimizes lighting energy usage and help you achieve your sustainability goals. Our Interact IoT Platform enables connected LED lighting systems and embedded sensor networks to collect data and deliver insights, benefits and new services.

For consumers

Whether setting the mood in the living room or brightening up your kitchen, our energy-efficient LED lamps and luminaires offer customizable solutions. Our consumer connected lighting offering, Philips Hue, is the world’s best-selling and most wide-ranging wireless lighting system for the home and garden.

