Pakistan

ECP directs Imran Khan to submit reply in Tosha Khana case by Sept 7

  • This is the second time the former premier’s lawyer has been granted an extension in the case
BR Web Desk Published 29 Aug, 2022 05:43pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to submit his reply in the Tosha khana case by September 7, Aaj News reported.

The former prime minister is facing a disqualification petition for not disclosing the income received from selling gifts of Tosha Khana.

A five-member ECP bench comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, Babar Bharwana, Ikramullah Khan, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, and Nisar Ahmed Durrani heard the case.

Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, the petitioner, who is also a Member National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), appeared before the bench along with his counsel, Khalid Ishaq.

Representing Imran Khan, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the ECP bench and sought one more week to file a reply in the case.

“Everything is part of the record already. It should not take so much time,” the chief election commissioner (CEC) stressed.

Toshakhana case: ECP gives Imran 7 days to file reply

“We will try to submit the answer till the next hearing. I am asking for the time in a personal capacity,” Barrister Gohar replied.

The ECP bench approved his request and adjourned the hearing till September 7.

This is the second time the former premier’s lawyer has been granted an extension in the case.

Last Monday, Barrister Gohar sought three weeks to submit a reply in the case, but the ECP granted only one week and adjourned the hearing till August 29 (today).

Toshakhana case Imran Khan ECP disqualification petition

