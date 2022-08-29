AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
IHC suspends PEMRA order of banning Imran Khan's live speeches on TV

  • Says no valid reason for banning former PM's live speeches
BR Web Desk Published August 29, 2022 Updated August 29, 2022 05:30pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended on Monday the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) decision of banning coverage of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's live speeches, Aaj News reported.

In its verdict, the IHC said that there was no valid reason for banning the former PM's live speeches.

On August 21, PEMRA had banned the live telecast of Imran's speeches and said television channels can only run recorded ones.

The ban came a day after the PTI chairman hurled threats against Islamabad's police chief and a female judge for what he claimed was the arrest and alleged torture of his close aide Shahbaz Gill who is facing sedition charges.

"It has been observed that Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility,” PEMRA had said.

Pemra places ban on live speeches of Imran Khan

The authority added that the statements of Imran against officers and institutions was a violation of Article 19 of the constitution.

