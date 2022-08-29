LCCI team presents Rs10m donation to Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met a delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries, headed by its President Nauman Kabir.

Kabir presented a cheque of Rs 10 million to the CM Relief Fund on behalf of the LCCI members.

CM appreciated the spirit of the office-bearers of LCCI to help the flood affectees.

Talking on the occasion, he said that the trader and the industrialist community have always played their proactive role in every difficult and emergency situation. He stated that whenever the nation had to face any difficulty, the traders and the industrialists did not lag behind, adding that he acknowledges the spirit of LCCI members and their office-bearers. He highlighted that the amount being collected in the CM Flood Relief Fund will be handed over to the real deserving people. He said that all possible resources will be provided for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

He outlined that the nation has to play an exemplary role of patriotism on the call of Pakistan. The havoc which the flood wreaked is inexplicable, he stated. He said that we will have to work with a national spirit once again for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees. The NGOs and the affluent persons along with the government will have to come forward to lend a helping hand to the flood affectees, he maintained.

He informed that the Punjab government set up a special fund to help the affectees and urged the traders and industrialists to generously help their affected brothers and sisters.

He said that the Punjab government is a trader and an industrialist friendly government adding that our government from the very onset lifted the timing restriction in order to promote business activities in the province. He said that parking plazas will be constructed near famous business centres in Lahore adding that a plan has been chalked out to construct a parking plaza in Anarkali. He apprised that a revenue record desk will be set up for the facilitation of the traders and the industrialists in LCCI.

Nauman Kabir extended an invitation to the CM to participate as a chief guest in the Export Trophy Award ceremony. CM heartily accepted the invitation to participate in the Export Trophy Award ceremony.

President LCCI appreciated the CM for doing exemplary work for the welfare of the trader and the industrialist community in his previous tenure and even now has won the hearts of the traders and industrialists by lifting the timing restriction ban. He acknowledged his commendable services with regard to creating ease for the traders and the industrialists for doing business across the province.

The LCCI delegation comprised Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq, Members Executive Committee Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Mian Jabbar Khalid, Momin Malik, Yousaf Shah, Muhammad Usman, Ahmad Faraz Arshad, Maqbool Siddique and Secretary General Shahid Khalil.

