Sindh rulers have left people orphaned: Ayesha Haleem

PPI Published 29 Aug, 2022 05:44am

KARACHI: The daughter of the opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, Ayesha Haleem Adil Sheikh, has said that today whole Sindh is drowned into rainwater but the rulers have left the people of Sindh orphaned, adding had Haleem Adil been out of jail, he would have not left the hapless people alone in this tying times.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here Sunday, she said that the people of Sindh, especially mothers and daughters were calling Haleem Adil Sheikh.

PTI lawyers wing leaders advocate Abdul Wahab Baloch, advocate Malik Altaf, and advocate Mumtaz Gopang were also present in the press conference.

Ayesha further said Haleem Adil was in jail for raising voice for the people of Sindh. She said he is bravely facing more than 36 false cases filed against him. She said that every sort of false cases was got registered against his father by the rulers of Sindh. Haleem’s daughter said that there was not a single department in Sindh that was not used in lodging fake cases against his father.

She said the reason was that his father used to expose corruption in every department of Sindh government. He would ask questions about relation between Zardari and Omni Group. She said today Sindh was inundated because Sindh irrigation department was filthy corrupt.

She said the Sindh government started a vendetta against Haleem Adil when he staged a protest rally for the peasants on Sindh on January 4, 2018. He was arrested and tortured. Ayesha said he was booked in terrorism case when he visited Ghotki in connection with election.

