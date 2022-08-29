Lamborghini has already sold all its cars until 2024

FRANKFURT: Italian sports car maker Lamborghini has already pre-sold the entire production run to early 2024, its boss told AFP on Tuesday, with luxury goods seemingly unaffected by global economic uncertainty.

The Volkswagen subsidiary is enjoying “high demand” and has an order book covering the next 18 months, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said.

Wealthy customers are flocking to the brand despite the global financial fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have more and more stepping into Lamborghini. Because they trust the brand, they see how beautiful the cars are, how (high) performing they are,” Winkelmann said.

The global economy only has to “stay a bit stable” for that to continue, he added. The long order times are also the result of a shortage of components, particularly chips needed for new electric models.