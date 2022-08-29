AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Wahaj Riaz-inspired Sindh Blues win National U19 Championship

APP Published 29 Aug, 2022 05:44am

KARACHI: Sindh Blues are the winners of the National U19 Championship. They thrashed Sindh Whites by a mammoth 288 runs in the final, played at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, and now have the bragging rights of being the red-ball U19 champions for the 2022-23 season and have also pocketed Rs5million.

Blues completed the win on the fourth and final day of the match as they dismissed Whites’ last five batters in just 53 runs. Whites were bowled out the latter for mere 217 in their pursuit of 506.

Shahwaiz Yasir, who was unbeaten on 50, could add only one run to his score, before Naveed Ahmed Khan sent him back to the pavilion. Naveed was one of the two bowlers – the other being Afnan Khan – in the innings to pick three wickets. Aftab Ibrahim and Ziaullah dismissed two batters each.

Syed Tayyab Hussain, not out on 22 when the play resumed on Sunday, was the only Whites player to show resistance with a half-century before he was stumped off Ziaullah. Tayyab hit five fours in his 151-ball 53.

That Blues were able to set such a huge total for Whites was because of brilliant bowling performances from their bowlers and captain Wahaj Riaz’s sound batsmanship. Wahaj made 72 and 116 in the match and his second innings century rescued Blues from a batting collapse. Wahaj was declared player of the final.

National U19 Championship UBL Sports Complex Shahwaiz Yasir Wahaj Riaz Syed Tayyab Hussain

Comments

1000 characters

Wahaj Riaz-inspired Sindh Blues win National U19 Championship

Flash floods: Bilawal hopes financial institutions to take economic fallout into account

Gas pipeline project: Pakistan, Iran agree to resume talks

Senator Warren worries that Fed will tip US economy into recession

PSO scraps HSFO delivery tenders

Sindh braces for deluge from northern rivers

PM announces Rs10bn grant for Balochistan

119 more dead as floods continue to devastate country

Airspace for US drones: Pakistan rejects Afghan minister’s allegations

Expert for enforcing tax writ firmly

NHA compensation case: President overrules verdict of federal ombudsman

Read more stories