Latest technology being used to provide services to citizens: CCPO

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that providing facilities to the citizens in accordance with modern policing using the latest technology was the ultimate mission of the Lahore police.

“Network of Police Facilitation Centres (Khidmat Marakiz) has been extended to maximum areas of the city where the citizens are being facilitated in police-related matters by an online modern integrated system. Lahore police has been providing welfare-oriented police-related services along with protection of lives and properties of the citizens,” Additional Inspector General Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson of Lahore police, on the directions of the Capital City Police Officer Lahore, citizens were being provided around 14 state-of-the-art online facilities, including police character certificate, general police and vehicle verification, tenants registration, loss reports, copy of FIRS, registration of private employees, legal aid to women involved in domestic violence, and renewal and new learner traffic driving license and international license at eight police facilitation centres at different areas of the city.

Moreover, two E-Khidmat Marakiz and one Police Mobile Khidmat Van have also been provided for these services. More than 248,500 citizens availed facilities from these Police Khidmat Centres this year till now. These centres issued 23,623 character certificates, 29,612 general police verifications, 4,423 copies of FIRS, 15 vehicle verifications, 1,682 loss reports, 269 tenants registrations, 288 registrations of private employees, 52,799 new learner traffic driving licenses, 60,464 renewal of learner driving licenses, 4,742 new and 36,346 renewal of regular driving licenses, 2,751 new and 1,336 renewal of international driving licenses, and 187 crime reports this year.

The Lahore police have been providing these services at Police Facilitation Centres at DIG Operations Lahore office, Liberty Gulberg, Iqbal Town, Greater Iqbal Park, Bahria Town, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lahore High Court Lahore and Mayo Hospital along with E-Khidmat Centres at Town Hall and Arfa Kareem Tower.

It was taking measures to extend the scope of these services to the other areas of the city so that citizens would not have to visit far-off places and could get these certificates from their nearest residential police facilitation centres.

Dogar stressed upon the police officers and officials deputed at Police Facilitation Centres to provide the best possible services to the citizens visiting them and behave in a polite manner to improve the positive image of the force.

