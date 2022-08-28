AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Rural areas of Sindh: PN continues flood relief operations

Published 28 Aug, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy continued flood relief operations in far-flung rural areas of Sindh including Gharo, Jati, Kodario, ChuharJamali, Goth Qadir Dino Shah, Jhudo, MirpurKhas, Saindad Village, Village Balu, Jakumb near Tando Jan Muhammad, Nakha Village, Thatta, Goths of Kodario, Shahbandar, ChuharJamali, Sajawal, Kashmor, Dadu, JanguJalbani, Qambar Shahdad Kot and Sanghar.

Pakistan Navy personnel including diving teams rescued stranded families in flooded areas by using boats and shifted them to safer places. PN rescue teams are also taking part in deflooding operations in different areas by using own resources. Moreover, free medical camps established by PN are working in affected areas to provide free medical facilities to the locals.

Pakistan Navy troops are distributing ration bags, fresh drinking water, tents and other necessities to affected populace. Commander Coast of Pakistan Navy Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal undertook aerial view and also visited flood-affected areas to review PN relief efforts.

Pakistan Navy, along with civil administration and various philanthropist organizations is providing continuous assistance to the flood stricken people while transitioning to rehabilitation operation in the worst-affected areas.

Relief operation in Sindh is a practical manifestation of PN’s resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

