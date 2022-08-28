Free voice call service in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Due to ongoing flash floods, damage to optical fibre cable and power outage, connectivity services have been impacted in Chitral, Upper Dir, Donbala, Swat, Medan, Lal Qila Samarbaghdir, Tank, and DI Khan.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is monitoring the situation closely. Work is under way to fully restore the disturbed services.

In this hour of need and calamity, the PTA and Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the flood affected people. CMOs will provide free voice calls (On-net/same network) to all their subscribers in flood-affected areas with Zero/Nil balance, a PTA release said.

The PTA acknowledges the efforts of CMOs in providing timely and instant relief to telecom consumers in these challenging times. There will be no call setup charges applicable on call connection and customers having no balance will be able to make on-net calls.

The PTA continues to monitor the communication channels in the affected areas, ensuring connectivity and providing updates, where necessary, the authority added.

