AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ongoing calamity more dangerous than floods of 2010, says Ahsan

Naveed Butt Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development and Chairman of the Federal Flood Relief Committee Ahsan Iqbal has said that more than 1,000 people have died due to ongoing floods in the country.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday night, the minister said that 119 people have died during the last 24 hours while many people have become homeless. He said that we should make efforts together for rescue and relief of flood-affected people by setting aside politics.

He said that the current floods are more dangerous as compared to the floods of 2010. He said that according to the NDMA briefing, in relief operations 34,384 tents, 29,400 food packets, 18,860 first aid kits and 106 generators, 350 lifesaving jackets, 1,000 sleeping bags, 9,944 kitchen sets, and 17,650 blankets were provided to the affected areas across the country.

The minister said that the PTA should form special teams and restore inactive towers in collaboration with all telecommunication companies.

He said that a coordinated national emergency plan should be formed for healthcare in the face of floods with the provinces.

The minister said that Pakistan is suffering from extraordinary climatic changes. This year, there were unusual changes in the monsoon in South Asia. He said that the bridges that were built keeping in mind the 2010 floods were also swept away.

He said that at this time, the entire administration is engaged in rescue and relief operation. He said that 25,000 rupees’ cash assistance is being given to every flood-affected family through the Benazir Income Support Programme while the family of any deceased is being given one million rupees. He said for this purpose Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has allocated a huge amount of Rs100 billion which would be distributed among about three million families.

He also appealed to the philanthropists, national and international organizations to help affected Pakistanis.

Iqbal said the NHA has been directed to ensure the restoration of highways which were badly affected by floods so relief efforts could not be disturbed.

He said that we also requested friendly countries for providing a large number of tents. He said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial governments are also leading in relief activities in flood areas. He said that it is time to help people instead of doing politics on flood.

He said that one of the major causes of destruction in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is the establishment of hotels near rain-fed rivers.

This is an opportunity for all of us to be Pakistanis and move forward to help the victims, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NDMA Ahsan iqbal Federal Minister for Planning and Development flood affected people Flood affected areas of Pakistan Calamity hit Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Ongoing calamity more dangerous than floods of 2010, says Ahsan

Distribution begins in Sindh: Rs38bn allocated for flood relief efforts: PM

Let’s rise above our differences, PM asks nation

Rs4.78bn disbursed among 190,326 families

Imran asks Miftah to seek relief from IMF

KP flood situation ‘takes precedence over all else’: Jhagra

‘Most difficult part is behind us now’: SBP official defends quick hikes in key policy rate

New SBP governor Jameel Ahmed assumes office

Optimal use of LNG capacity at terminal-II: Ogra policy opposed by SNGPL

Cos, AoPs and individuals: FTO warns FBR against ‘illegal’ collections in tribal areas

Website stealing SECP data blocked

Read more stories