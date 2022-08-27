AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Kasatkina joins Saville in all-Daria WTA Granby final

AFP Published 27 Aug, 2022 09:46am

MONTREAL: World number 10 Daria Kasatkina advanced to her 11th career WTA final by defeating France’s Diane Parry 6-2, 6-0 in a US Open tuneup Friday at Granby, Canada.

Kasatkina will play Saturday for the crown against Australia’s Daria Saville, who advanced to her first WTA final since 2017 by walkover Thursday when Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk withdrew from the event.

Kasatkina, 25, is from Russia but cannot represent her homeland under rules imposed by the tour following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It’s the fifth career WTA final for Saville, but her first since Hong Kong in October 2017.

Saville won her only WTA title in August 2017 in another tuneup event the week before the US Open, taking the Connecticut Open crown.

Kasatkina chases her sixth WTA crown three weeks after claiming her most recent at San Jose.

Kasatkina, the US Open 10th seed, will face Britain’s 98th-ranked Harriet Dart in her first match on the New York hardcourts.

