ISLAMABAD: World Food Programme’s (WFP’s) Special Advisor on Mother and Child Nutrition, Jordanian Princess Sarah Zeid visited Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters, a press release said Friday.

She was briefed on different operations of BISP, the press release added.

Later, she visited BISP One Window Centre and interacted with women beneficiaries, stated the press release.

