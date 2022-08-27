Sindh proposes fixing wheat support price at Rs3,000/40kg

KARACHI: Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Agriculture, Manzoor Hussain Wassan, on Friday, said that Sindh has proposed the federal government to fix the support price of wheat at Rs.3,000 per 40 kilogram.

According to a hand out issued here a joint meeting of the federal and provincial governments was held through a video link on the matter of setting the support price of wheat.

Manzoor Wassan said that Sindh government has always proposed support price of wheat to the farmers higher than other provinces.

He informed that Sindh government has proposed to set the wheat support price at Rs.3000 per 40 kg while Punjab and Balochistan suggested fixing it at Rs.2800 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Rs.2600 per 40 kg.