AGL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
ANL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
EPCL 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.39%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
FLYNG 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
MLCF 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.97%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PRL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
TELE 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TPL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TPLP 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
TRG 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.57%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,298 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.49%)
BR30 15,714 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 42,831 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,230 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.64%)
Brent oil may fall into $96.21-$98.08 range

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 10:26am

Brent oil may break a support at $99.11 per barrel, and fall into a range of $96.21 to $98.08. The contract failed to break a resistance at $102.01, after a few persistent attempts.

The deep drop on Thursday tightly followed the one on Wednesday.

Such a frequent drop strongly suggests an exhaustion of the wave c, which looks incapable of travelling to its ultimate target of $103.81.

The disappointing fact to bulls could be that this wave has ended around $102.01 prematurely. Resistance is at $100.90, a break above may lead to a gain to $102.01-$103.81 range.

On the daily chart, the drop on Thursday looks like a pullback towards $99.51 at first sight.

Brent oil rise into $102.01-$103.81 range

However, a bearish engulfing pattern indicates a completion of the rise from the August 17 low of $91.51. Oil is expected to retreat towards $93.44.

Brent crude oil

