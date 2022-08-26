Brent oil may fall into $96.21-$98.08 range

Brent oil may break a support at $99.11 per barrel, and fall into a range of $96.21 to $98.08. The contract failed to break a resistance at $102.01, after a few persistent attempts.

The deep drop on Thursday tightly followed the one on Wednesday.

Such a frequent drop strongly suggests an exhaustion of the wave c, which looks incapable of travelling to its ultimate target of $103.81.

The disappointing fact to bulls could be that this wave has ended around $102.01 prematurely. Resistance is at $100.90, a break above may lead to a gain to $102.01-$103.81 range.

On the daily chart, the drop on Thursday looks like a pullback towards $99.51 at first sight.

Brent oil rise into $102.01-$103.81 range

However, a bearish engulfing pattern indicates a completion of the rise from the August 17 low of $91.51. Oil is expected to retreat towards $93.44.