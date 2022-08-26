Schools, colleges to remain shut for two more days

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department on Thursday announced that all private and government schools and colleges in the province will remain closed for two more days on Friday (Aug 26) and Saturday (Aug 27) due to the current flood situation and rain emergency.

In a statement, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said that several districts in the province were facing floods because of which most of the schools and colleges had been submerged with rainwater. “The same have also been turned into relief camps for the flood victims,” he said, adding that in that view it had been decided to keep educational institutions closed.

