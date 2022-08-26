AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,033 Decreased By -305.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -191.6 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

June oil reserves decline 7pc to 233m bbl YoY

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2022 06:00am

KARACHI: The oil reserves have reduced by 7.0 percent on year-on-year basis, arriving at 233 million bbl during June 2022 as compared to 249 million bbl in the same month in 2021.

The decline comes on the back of the reduction in oil reserves of major fields such as Mardenkhel, Adhi, Shahdadpur, Pasakhi/ Paskhi North East, Nashpa and Mela by 13 percent, 14 percent, 15 percent, 22 percent, 38 percent and 74 percent on YoY, respectively. The oil reserves of Makori East, Chanda, Tolanj West and Togh reported a healthy growth of 18 percent, 185 percent, 4x, and 5x on YoY. respectively.

Total gas reserves in June 2022 plummeted by 7.0 percent on YoY, settling at 19,513bcf. Gas reserves of fields such as Mari, Uch, Shahdadpur, Kandhkot, Kunnar West Deep, and Qadirpur depicted a decline of 5 percent, 5 percent, 7 percent, 8 percent, 14 percent, and 26 percent on YoY, respectively. Meanwhile, the gas reserves of Sui registered an increase of 5 percent on YoY, Muhammad Iqbal Jawaid at Arif Habib Limited said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan gas reserves oil reserves gas fields oil fields

Comments

1000 characters

June oil reserves decline 7pc to 233m bbl YoY

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

200 or less units: KE to facilitate consumers thru revised bills from today

Over 30m people affected by floods: govt

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

MoFA fine-tuning prospective deals with UAE ahead of PM’s visit

Read more stories