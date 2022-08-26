AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
Police arrest two for ‘beating polio worker’

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2022 07:10am

LAHORE: Police on Thursday arrested two suspects for beating up a health worker who showed up for carrying out a polio vaccination drive.

Health worker Mazhar Abbas contended in the FIR registered at the Chung police station that a man named Billa Gujjar allegedly thrashed him when he knocked at the door of his residence in Christian Colony, Chung, for the administration of polio vaccine.

The complainant said that Gujjar later telephoned his neighbour Abbas Kamhar and they jointly beat him up again. The health worker said both the suspects not only abused them but also hurled death threats. He said he was on duty with his senior colleague Samiullah Maqbool when the incident took place. He requested the police to take strict action against the suspects and provide him justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab police health worker anti polio vaccination drive

