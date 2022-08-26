AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
Human security needed for sustainable development, says minister

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2022 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, the minister of state for finance and revenue, has emphasised that human security is imperative for sustainable development of the country.

Addressing a seminar on Thursday, she said that as a Pakistani, everyone must act and behave as a Pakistani, and as a nation, there is a need to live within means.

According to an official statement, the minister added that structural reforms to bring equitable and inclusive growth are also important and the government is working on such reforms.

She added that another focus of the government is equitable distribution of resources.

She added that the present government is making efforts to promote national unity and enhance national integration.

The government is focusing on negotiations with the disgruntled sections so that the goals of national unity and solidarity can be achieved.

He said that structural reforms and equitable distribution of resources are necessary for promoting national unity and social harmony.

