Aug 26, 2022
Pakistan

Govt working on inclusive, sustainable development through structural reforms: Miftah

APP Published 26 Aug, 2022 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday said the government is keenly working on all inclusive and sustainable development programmes through structural reforms to achieve economic growth and social prosperity in the country.

The minister held a meeting with a delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) that was headed by its country director, Yong Ye.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha and senior officers from Finance Division also attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The finance minister appreciated ADB for being development partner and valued the bank’s support for carrying out various development-oriented projects, adding that ADB had always proved itself an effective partner in that regard.

He further apprised the delegation of devastation situation caused by floods in the country.

The delegation briefed the finance minister about various aspects of the Building Resilience with Active Countercyclical Expenditures (BRACE) programme.

The two sides shared that various initiatives were being undertaken to minimize and mitigate the agonies of people impacted by floods in various regions of Pakistan.

The minister expressed gratitude to ADB delegation for their continuous collaboration and assured them of full cooperation for the speedy implementation of the ongoing programs.

ADB Miftah Ismail Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha STRUCTURAL REFORMS

