ECP gives donation for flood victims

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2022 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has donated one-day salary of its non-gazetted staff and two-day salary of its gazetted officers and those of its top management for the provision of humanitarian assistance to the flood affectees.

According to a press release, the ECP employees from grade 1 to 16 have donated their one-day salary, whereas officers from grade 17 to 22 as well as the chief election commissioner and all the four members have donated their two-day salary for the assistance of flood victims.

“The ECP stands shoulder to shoulder with the whole nation in this hour of profound grief and unprecedented tragedy,” said the press release issued on Thursday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

