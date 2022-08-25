AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
Sports

PM Shehbaz lifts ban on departmental sports

  • Premier meets athletes who won medals in Commonwealth Games 2022 and Islamic Solidarity Games
APP Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 06:58pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced the lifting of the ban on departmental sports in the country, APP reported.

The ban was imposed by the previous government which led to all public departments, corporations, and autonomous bodies stopping their funding of sports teams in 30 different disciplines across the country.

After assuming office, PM Shehbaz pledged to restore departmental sports with an aim to promote healthy games among the youth.

Earlier on Thursday, the premier met with the athletes who won medals in Commonwealth Games 2022 and Islamic Solidarity Games.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said Pakistani sportsmen, who bagged top positions in the Commonwealth Games 2022 and Islamic Solidarity Games, had "made the country proud and were an inspiration for the country’s youth."

The prime minister said the entire nation was proud of the outstanding performance of the players who had proved their mettle with hard work and dedication.

He expressed confidence that the talented sportsmen would bring more laurels to the country and would continue to achieve success in their respective games.

PM Sharif said steps would be taken to hold sporting events at college and university levels across the country to encourage the students to get indulged in healthy activities.

The prime minister gave away cash prizes to the players including Nooh Dastagir Butt, Shah Hussain, Sharif Tahir, Arshad Nadeem, and several others during the ceremony.

PM Shehbaz lifts ban on departmental sports

