Kenyan shilling extends slide on month-end dollar demand

The Kenyan shilling was slightly weaker on Thursday, extending a long-running slide on month-end demand for dollars from manufacturers, general goods importers and oil marketers.

Around 0730 GMT, one commercial bank quoted the shilling at 119.80/120.00 to the dollar, and another quoted it at 119.85/120.05.

Refinitiv Eikon data put Wednesday’s close at 119.75/95 to the US currency.

The shilling is down around 5.6% against the dollar in 2022, having set repeated record lows.

It has been weighed down by high oil prices and hard-currency demand from sectors including energy and manufacturing.