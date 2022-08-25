Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

A Russian missile attack killed 22 civilians and set a passenger train on fire in eastern Ukraine, officials in Kyiv said, with missile strikes north of the capital as Ukraine marked its Independence Day under heavy shelling.

Independence day

Ukraine will never give up its fight for freedom from Russia’s domination, Zelenskiy said in emotional speech on the Aug. 24 public holiday. * He said Ukraine would recapture its annexed peninsula of Crimea from Russia by any means.

On a surprise visit to the capital Kyiv, British Prime Minister Johnson lauded Ukraine for its “indomitable” resistance in six months of war and said now was not the time to promote a “flimsy plan for negotiation” with Moscow.